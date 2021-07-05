Democratic House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn said he has always supported voter ID despite previously calling voter ID measures “suppression.”
“When I first registered to vote as a 21-year-old – back then, 18-year-olds could not vote – I got a voter registration card, and I always present that voter registration card to vote. And that’s voter ID,” Clyburn said Sunday during an interview on CNN, according to Fox News. “We are always for voter ID. We are never for disproportionate voter ID.”
Clyburn has previously been against voter ID laws. In an Oct. 23, 2020 tweet , Clyburn said, “Long […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
All ORIGNAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker