Democratic House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn said he has always supported voter ID despite previously calling voter ID measures “suppression.”

“When I first registered to vote as a 21-year-old – back then, 18-year-olds could not vote – I got a voter registration card, and I always present that voter registration card to vote. And that’s voter ID,” Clyburn said Sunday during an interview on CNN, according to Fox News. “We are always for voter ID. We are never for disproportionate voter ID.”

Clyburn has previously been against voter ID laws. In an Oct. 23, 2020 tweet , Clyburn said, “Long […]