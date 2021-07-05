AP Photo/Patrick Semansky On the latest edition of CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, House Majority Whip, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) tries and fails to make the case for the Democrats’ dishonest definition of what Americans should have to show to prove they can legally take part in our nation’s electoral process.

Host Dana Bash begins by mentioning Sen. Joe Manchin ‘s (D-WV) “plan that requires an ID or a utility bill,” adding that “[s]ome Democrats like Stacey Abrams say they could get on board with that.”

Clyburn is ready to knock down the completely set-up question of whether he would, […]