As the country celebrated Independence Day on Sunday, it couldn’t be clearer that the Democrat party is largely comprised of those who hate America.

Last summer’s spectacular tributes to patriotism and the glorious history of rejecting the tyranny of the monarchy are now a distant memory, and the Democrats who vanquished one of the most pro-American presidents in the nation’s history have planted their flag.

It wasn’t enough that PBS chose to feature a rousing rendition of the “Black National Anthem” at their annual “A Capitol Fourth” celebration to honor the new federal holiday of Juneteenth, but Democrats openly expressed their […]