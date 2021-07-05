Reading Time: 3 minutes

Charlotte, NC — As I sit and reflect on July 4th this year, I have a wide range of motions. Of course, the patriotism surrounding this day is boiling up inside. I am proud to be an American and I am proud of our nation’s history of standing for freedom and greatness.

But there are others, like Time magazine , who want you to feel sorry for being so great. They want you to believe that this nation should never be what it is today because of the oppressive past that we have. That is where the […]