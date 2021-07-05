National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if people were in places with low vaccination rates, they should “go the extra mile” and wear a mask even if they are fully vaccinated.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Well, let’s talk about a specific here. We know Mississippi is one of the lowest —I believe the lowest vaccinated, has the lowest vaccination rate in the country. You’re in Biloxi, Mississippi, right now, Dr. Fauci. Would you be wearing a mask— you are fully vaccinated, but you be wearing a mask […]