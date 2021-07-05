Bill Gates The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation committed $2.1 billion to gender equity initiatives — including $1.4 billion for “family planning.”

The nonprofit will also devote $650 million to female economic empowerment and $230 million to women’s leadership programs. The news comes two months after Bill and Melinda Gates filed for divorce and days after trustee Warren Buffett stepped down from the Gates Foundation.

According to the nonprofit’s press release : As part of the Generation Equality Forum convened by UN Women and co-hosted by the governments of Mexico and France, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced a […]