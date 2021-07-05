Rep. Andy Biggs, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, sees six major issues shaping up as big winners for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections: the economy, critical race theory, the border crisis, election integrity, crime, and weakness in the global arena. The Arizona Republican outlined the six winning issues in an interview Thursday on the John Solomon Reports podcast:

1. Inflation: “Everything has gone up — costs more to go out to eat, costs more for entertainment, costs more just to live, and what drives that is the price of gas,” and what drives up the price […]