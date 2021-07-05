Retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen West has announced that he will run for governor of Texas and primary challenge Greg Abbott, who is reviled by the state’s conservative base for refusing to secure the border.

“I’ve not been in elected political office for about a decade, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and see what has happened in these United States of America and … the place that I call home,” said West, who served as Texas GOP chairman before stepping down to run for governor, in a video released on Independence Day.

West would become the first black […]