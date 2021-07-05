The National Education Association (NEA) has moved to openly promote the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in K-12 schools and to oppose any bans on instruction in both the Marxist ideology and the widely discredited New York Times ’ “1619 Project.”
During its virtual representative assembly , held June 30-July 3, the nation’s largest teachers’ union agreed to “research the organizations attacking educators,” doing what it referred to as “anti-racist work,” as well as to “use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGNAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker