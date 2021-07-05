It required passing and signing a special law for Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall election to be held on September 14, 2021 instead of in November, as had originally been planned. That was no problem to accomplish for Democrats completely control both houses of the state legislature and can enact any laws they want. But a few starting to wonder if it was a smart move. The original thought had been that allowing Newsom’s opponents less time to raise money and campaign would benefit him. But now, as Joe Garofoli reports in the San Francisco Chronicle , Now they’ve got […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com

All ORIGNAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker