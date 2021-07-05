Sara Carter: Kamala Harris doesn’t go to border because it exposes her lies By Jenny Goldsberry

Sara Carter appeared on The Next Revolution Sunday to react to Politico’s report on Vice President Harris’ office being “rife with dissent.” Host Steve Hilton asked for Carter’s comment on the toxic work environment.

“You know, ‘West Wing’ is nothing compared to the Biden Administration and what’s happening right now with Vice President Kamala Harris,” Carter said. “Just look at the disastrous trip to Guatemala , her disastrous trip to El Paso, TX, and we know the only reason she went to the border was […]