US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a visit at the Holocaust Memorial to the Murdered Jews as a part of Holocaust Dialogue signing event in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo With German federal elections set for September 26, the center-left German Green Party is polling well, and has a solid chance to be part of the next government.

For many German Jews and Israel, and for all those concerned with the sustainability of democracy in the Federal Republic, the Green Party remains stained by a significant blemish: It has failed to confront the growing antisemitism […]