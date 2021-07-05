AP Photo/Julio Cortez A month ago, newly commissioned Ensign Cameron Kinley, USN, was denied permission to delay his military commission to play in the NFL for Tampa Bay by Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker. From the Secretary’s spokesman : Admission to the Naval Academy is an extensive and competitive process. The mission of the Naval Academy is to develop young men and women to commission as officers in the Navy or Marine Corps. When students accept admission and continue their education in this program, there is an understanding and acknowledgment that they will upon graduation be commissioned. […]

Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com

All ORIGNAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker