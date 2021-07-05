The border crisis may not be making headlines every day, but the crisis continues to unfold. Reporters, in fact, briefly spoke with a migrant smuggler this week who revealed why migrants are making the dangerous trek to the United States right now. What did the smuggler say?

While reporting from the Rio Grande river in Texas, which forms a natural border boundary between the U.S. and Mexico, reporters from Townhall and the Daily Caller caught up with a migrant smuggler early Friday morning.

That smuggler, who was in the middle of transporting migrants, said that crossing the Rio Grande river […]