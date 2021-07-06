Propagandists at CNN are attempting to cancel Fox News host Tucker Carlson by claiming he is the “new Alex Jones.”
With their shutdown campaign against Jones having been effective, the censorship commissars at CNN are attempting to extend that to Carlson because he has rejected popular media-generated narratives on contentious issues like COVID-19 vaccines and Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol.
“Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones – if you watch Tucker Carlson’s program and you watch Alex Jones’ program – they might differ a little bit in antics and the way they deliver their message, but that message […]
