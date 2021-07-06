A 17-year-old student developed symptoms of a heart condition about one week after his first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine and was subsequently diagnosed with a heart condition, his father said Tuesday on “ Fox & Friends. ”

The teen already had COVID and recovered, but was required to get the vaccine in order to play soccer.

The teen’s father, Fabio Berlingieri, said his son was vaccinated on June 15, and about a week later started complaining that “his heart was hurting every time he had a heartbeat.”At first, Berlingieri thought his son had pulled a muscle playing sports. But when […]