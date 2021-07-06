AP Photo/David J. Phillip The Left is intent on finding racism everywhere even when none exists. Heck, even fonts can be racist now, while actual racism from Joe Biden or his family gets conveniently ignored.

But I digress. The latest entry into the “everything is racist” category comes from National Geographic , which suggests that fireworks are racist because “vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations.” Scientists found that vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations https://t.co/L0FQgthTAK — National Geographic (@NatGeo) July 4, 2021 […]