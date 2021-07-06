Caledonia School District A father named Ian Rice passionately addressed his kids’ school district to slam critical race theory during a public school board meeting.

Rice, who is black, said the theory is meant for discussion at the collegiate level and has no place in grade schools and high schools, emphasizing that its affect is to teach that “white people are bad.”

“That’s not true,” the father asserted. “That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil.”“This board and this school district has failed,” Rice started his commentary. “[Critical race theory] was never meant to be brought into grade schools, […]