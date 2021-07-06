Caledonia School District A father named Ian Rice passionately addressed his kids’ school district to slam critical race theory during a public school board meeting.
Rice, who is black, said the theory is meant for discussion at the collegiate level and has no place in grade schools and high schools, emphasizing that its affect is to teach that “white people are bad.”
“That’s not true,” the father asserted. “That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil.”“This board and this school district has failed,” Rice started his commentary. “[Critical race theory] was never meant to be brought into grade schools, […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
Amazing parent testimony on Critical Race Theory in our schools. pic.twitter.com/Llbe0yBn4U
— James Lindsay, uncitable (@ConceptualJames) July 5, 2021
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker