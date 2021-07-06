Today, the Two Mikes had the pleasure of interviewing Lawrence Klayman, a renowned lawyer, and the founder of Judicial Watch and of his current organization, Freedom Watch.

Mr. Klayman cogently and clearly explained that America is broken and that our legal system is a smoking ruin. “Our legal system is gone, it’s been taken away from us. We have corrupt judges and a compromised legal system,” Lawrence explained. If the American republic is to be recovered, only the widespread and targeted activities of common American citizens and their organizations can achieve the goal.

Mr. Klayman has formed the “New American Independence Party”, and on 5 and 6 July 2021 will hold the “Third Continental Congress” at the reception center of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, PA. The meeting will discuss and plan ways in which the citizenry can take the fight — in a legal and constitutional manner — to the authoritarians that pack the Biden regime, DoJ, and the FBI.

With how out of control our government has gotten recently, Dr Michael Scheuer brought up his concern that peaceful events such as the Third Continental Congress event are not going to be enough to take back our nation. While Mr Klayman made clear that he will never call for violence to take back the White House from Joe Biden, “he is dangerously close to a Coup d’état.”

Mr. Klayman also has, for several years, been working on new ways of applying justice in America. Quoting Justice Scalia, Mr. Klayman explained that the grand-jury process actually belongs to the American people as a whole, and not just the three branches of the national government. Given this fact, it is possible for the citizenry to investigate, arrest, try, and convict the offenders, people that the current judicial system ignores or abets, under the parameters of the Constitution and U.S. law.

— Mr. Klayman’s website is: http://www.freedomwatchusa.com, and the site contains documents about the organization, content, and goals of next week’s Third Continental Congress.

— Mr. Klayman’s most recent book is: It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn