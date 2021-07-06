(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) A video has now gone viral of a brazen shoplifting incident involving a group of people grabbing luxury handbags from the high-end shop Neiman Marcus in San Francisco and dashing out the front door in the middle of the day, with some even jumping into cars to get away. SFPD confirms this shoplifting incident at Neiman Marcus in Union Square at about 5:49 pm. A man I spoke w/tonite says his wife works in area, saw it happen & sent me this video which is circulating online. Handbags at Palo Alto NM were also stolen […]
— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 6, 2021
San Francisco DA doesn’t prosecute theft. This is the result.
All business owners will close their stores and leave the city. It’s inevitable. pic.twitter.com/vwFX0y1R9B
— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 15, 2021
