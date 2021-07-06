Only the people of Wisconsin can stop the madness. They must raise their voices high. The current group of politicians will not forensically audit the results in the state, yet this is the only way to determine the valid results from the 2020 Election.
In November, a couple of days from the election, the Republican House Speaker in Wisconsin ordered a committee to look into fraudulent votes in the election a few days prior. Nothing happened as a result. It was a head fake. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Directs Committee to Review Statewide Election Amid Concerns Over […]
