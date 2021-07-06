An exclusive private high school in Columbus, OH, expelled three students because their parents spearheaded a social media campaign calling for the removal of the Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum.

Article by Ben Squires from Reclaim the Net.

Per the Daily Mail, Columbus Academy sent the two parents a letter informing them that their kids would not be welcome in the school when the next school year starts. The letter claimed that the parents had violated their contract with the school by failing to nurture a “positive and constructive working relationship.”

The letter continued to claim that the two mothers, Amy Gonzalez and Andrea Gross, “pursued a course of action that has been anything but civil, respectful, and faithful to the facts.”

“Instead you have engaged in a campaign against Columbus Academy through a sustained, and increasingly inflammatory, series of false and misleading attacks on the School and its leadership,” the school wrote. “Your actions caused pain, and even fear for physical safety, among students, families, faculty, and staff.”

But the mothers tell a totally different story. They said that the school did not even give them a chance to talk and totally refused to acknowledge the existence of their coalition.

“This is an educational institution that has chosen to punish children for their parents asking questions,” stated Gonzalez, who had one kid in the school. “I mean, the damage this does to the community, I mean, obviously our children as well.”

“It’s ripping our community apart,” said Gross, who had two kids in the school. “We, probably just five months ago, started asking simple questions surrounding the curriculum, our kids, our Board of Trustees. We questioned deep-seated structural accountability programs.”

“And, in doing so, everything that we had suspected about bullying, intimidation, being marginalized, has now occurred, and resulted in our kids being expelled from the school. Our children are innocent.”

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn