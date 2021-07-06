Palestinian police officers stand guard during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 26, 2021. Picture taken June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman JNS.org – As the Palestinian Authority tightens its iron grip on dissent in the West Bank—and a dissident is brutally murdered while in PA custody—Western media virtually ignore the story. One Palestinian activist accuses the United States government itself of supporting the increased repression.

Ironically, just last February, PA leader Mahmoud Abbas seemed to have found a new love for freedom of speech. […]