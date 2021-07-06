Palestinian police officers stand guard during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 26, 2021. Picture taken June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman JNS.org – As the Palestinian Authority tightens its iron grip on dissent in the West Bank—and a dissident is brutally murdered while in PA custody—Western media virtually ignore the story. One Palestinian activist accuses the United States government itself of supporting the increased repression.
Ironically, just last February, PA leader Mahmoud Abbas seemed to have found a new love for freedom of speech. […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.algemeiner.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker