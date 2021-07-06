Former Trump White House national security adviser Sebastian Gorka made some explosive comments this week.

During an interview on Newsmax TV, Gorka said he was told by top FBI officials on the 7th floor at the Hoover building in Washington, D.C., that the bureau viewed the Trump administration as “the enemy.”

“We know that there is a political perversion of the intelligence community by Obama holdovers,” Gorka said.“I was given a special task, a counter-intelligence task to work on in regard to the Middle East. I wanted to get three of my fellow pupils who were FBI agents detailed out to […]