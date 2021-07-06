New surveys by pollster Scott Rasmussen show U.S. voters’ changing views on Big Tech companies, including that they have become too powerful.

According to the results for one poll, 68% of voters believe “it is more important to ensure that social media companies operate fairly rather than protecting the companies from government interference.”

That figure fits hand-in-glove with the results of a second poll in which 78% of respondents said they believe Big Tech companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook could swing the results of an election to favor their preferred candidate.To that end, 47% of voters believe Big Tech companies […]