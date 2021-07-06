Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Clinton ally and Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is the Party’s current gubernatorial nominee, released a new campaign video over the weekend. In it, McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018, touts his grilling skills and “cold beer” in an effort to relate to regular Americans on Independence Day.

“Happy July Fourth everyone,” McAuliffe says in the video. “I’ve got some burgers going. I’ve got some great sausage. I have a nice cold beer, a nice old hot dog, sausage, beer. That is July 4th, man. Everybody go and have a great […]