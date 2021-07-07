Children make up 30 percent of the population in the United States, but they represent 100 percent of our future. The CDC currently recommends that children 12 years of age and older receive the experimental COVID-19 “vaccine,” despite the fact that—as pointed out by Dr. Angie Farella— “with COVID and kids, there is no emergency.”

In a race against time, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), many of whom are parents themselves, recently filed a complaint to halt the administration of these untested “vaccines” in children and a temporary restraining order (TRO) asking a judge to restrain the government from injecting […]