As goes culture, so goes politics, or so conventional wisdom asserts. Traditionally in a democracy – or, more precisely, a Democratic Republic – the values of a culture shift, politicians with their fingers to the air sense the ebbs of public sentiment, and those cultural changes are eventually reflected in public policy and legislation. We saw it with civil rights, we saw it with the AIDS crisis, and we’re beginning to see it with the abortion debate.

But the State of California is increasingly jumping the gun on culture, and that quick trigger finger is helping to propel the approaching […]