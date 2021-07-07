The Ballot Integrity Project in Arizona hopes to make the voting process more transparent by adding controls that provide more transparency to the overall election process.
Arizona is leading the charge in identifying invalid ballots included in the 2020 Election and determining the controls, if any, that allowed invalid ballots to be included in the election results.
One effort in Arizona to prevent future elections from being ruined with invalid results is to implement the recommendations from the Ballot Integrity Project.This project is an effort to protect elections by adding watermarks to the ballot to prevent invalid ballots from […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker