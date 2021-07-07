Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman / PHOTO: Associated Press (Headline USA) Top Biden administration officials on Tuesday hosted a brother to Saudi Arabia ‘s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman , in the highest-level such visit known since the U.S. made public intelligence findings linking the crown prince to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi .
It marked a surprise reversal from Biden’s campaign-trail promise to make pariahs of Saudi Arabia after then-President Donald Trump was reluctant to get the US involved in the shocking murder at the country’s Turkish embassy.
At the time, Biden said the oil-rich kingdom must […]
