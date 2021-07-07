On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” former Police Commissioner of Boston, Los Angeles, and New York Bill Bratton blamed the “well-intended, but incredibly flawed criminal justice reform set of initiatives” passed at the state level in New York for the state’s crime issues and argued that while he thinks New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) announced initiative on crime is a good first step, more will need to be done and “Police are the essential element in any plan trying to deal with this.”

Bratton said that crime in New York City had been “conquered” before 2018, “but then […]