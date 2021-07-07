Jovenel Moïse Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his private residence overnight, according to Haitian government officials.

Haitian interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph called the attack on Moïse a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act” in a statement, according to Fox News . First Lady Martine Moïse was shot during the attack and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Joseph said that he will take over as interim president while the government rebounds from Moïse’s death. Joseph also said that the group that targeted Moïse is still at large and has yet to be identified. He said that some members […]