Former President Trump is fighting back against Big Tech for banning him and many others from their platforms.
Trump announced he is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a class-action lawsuit Wednesday during a press conference.“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the […]
TRUMP: "I am filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech giants including Facebook, Google, and Twitter as well as their CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey." pic.twitter.com/4ioTL3REjr
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2021
