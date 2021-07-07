I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Former President Trump is fighting back against Big Tech for banning him and many others from their platforms.

Trump announced he is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a class-action lawsuit Wednesday during a press conference.“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the […]