Chinese criminal law professor Luo Xiang had his account on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, completely wiped after he talked about people being “raised like animals” and warning of the dangers of “social Darwinism.” What he was talking about was organ harvesting, a subject that is so sensitive to the Chinese Communist Party, they will go to great lengths silence those who talk about it, says China Uncensored. CDMedia is being targeted and obviously too effective! We need your support to put […]

