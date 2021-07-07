New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a “disaster emergency on gun violence” Tuesday amid a spike in violent crime in New York City.
“If you can beat COVID, you can beat gun violence,” Cuomo said Tuesday, addressing the spike in violent crime, according to The Epoch Times . “We’re in a new epidemic, and it’s gun violence, and it’s a matter of life and death also.”
Cuomo described shootings as a “public health crisis,” which he says the state will start to target gun violence and crimes the same model used to deal with COVID-19.Law enforcement will target crime hotspots, […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker