New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a “disaster emergency on gun violence” Tuesday amid a spike in violent crime in New York City.

“If you can beat COVID, you can beat gun violence,” Cuomo said Tuesday, addressing the spike in violent crime, according to The Epoch Times . “We’re in a new epidemic, and it’s gun violence, and it’s a matter of life and death also.”

Cuomo described shootings as a “public health crisis,” which he says the state will start to target gun violence and crimes the same model used to deal with COVID-19.Law enforcement will target crime hotspots, […]