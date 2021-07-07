Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Members Meet With Pharmaceutical Executives Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, will sue Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook founder at CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a class-action lawsuit, according to a report in Axios .

The lawsuit will be spearheaded by the America First Policy Institute, a group founded by Trump Administration alumni Brooke Rollins and Linda McMahon, and reportedly advised by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Via Axios: Details: Trump is scheduled to make an announcement at a press conference today at 11 am. Trump’s legal effort is supported by […]