AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta If you’ve noticed a bit of consternation among Democrats lately in regards to losing Latino voters, you aren’t alone. They’ve been broadcasting their worries for a while now, mostly in the form of doubling down on social justice issues that don’t actually move the very demographic they are seeking to preserve an advantage with.

But the real gut-punch happened last week after Pew Research Center released its “gold standard” data that seeks to accurately denote how different subgroups voted in the 2020 election. While the breakdowns include men/women, married/unmarried, college/no college, etc. it was the fact […]