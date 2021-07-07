Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox Former MLB player and White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén, born in Venezuela, was overcome with emotion on the Fourth of July when he reflected on the day he became an American citizen.
“It’s special,” Guillén said, as a clip of his citizenship ceremony for January 2006 played. “People, they don’t know how hard I — how many people died. … How many people want to be American. This is a very [big] honor for me to do that.”
Asked by host Chuck Garfien why he was so emotional, Guillén noted the opportunities he and his […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
An emotional Ozzie Guillén reflects on the day he became an American citizen in 2006.
"It's special. People don't know how hard that is. How many people die … How many people want to be American. This is an honor for me." @OzzieGuillen 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ify8wan8zb
— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 4, 2021
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker