Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox Former MLB player and White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén, born in Venezuela, was overcome with emotion on the Fourth of July when he reflected on the day he became an American citizen.

“It’s special,” Guillén said, as a clip of his citizenship ceremony for January 2006 played. “People, they don’t know how hard I — how many people died. … How many people want to be American. This is a very [big] honor for me to do that.”

Asked by host Chuck Garfien why he was so emotional, Guillén noted the opportunities he and his […]