Unaccompanied illegal alien minors in Texas border facility Joe Biden will divert $860 million in “Covid relief” funds to house illegal alien children.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday informing lawmakers he needed more money to house unaccompanied minors.
Nearly 1 million illegal aliens have crossed the border since Biden was installed in January.Becerra said in his letter that he has the authority to reallocate the funds under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and that he already cleared the transfer of money with […]
