Microsoft is telling Windows customers to immediately install an update, after a serious vulnerability in the operating system was found by researchers.

The security flaw, known as PrintNightmare, affects the Windows Print Spooler service, according to CNN .

Researchers at cybersecurity company Sangfor accidentally published a how-to guide for exploiting it, the cable TV news network also reports.The researchers tweeted in late May that they had found vulnerabilities in Print Spooler, which allows multiple users to access a printer, CNN also reports.