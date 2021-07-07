Microsoft is telling Windows customers to immediately install an update, after a serious vulnerability in the operating system was found by researchers.
The security flaw, known as PrintNightmare, affects the Windows Print Spooler service, according to CNN .
Researchers at cybersecurity company Sangfor accidentally published a how-to guide for exploiting it, the cable TV news network also reports.The researchers tweeted in late May that they had found vulnerabilities in Print Spooler, which allows multiple users to access a printer, CNN also reports.
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
