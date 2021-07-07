The Republican National Committee is pushing back on a Bloomberg report that Russian state hackers breached its systems last week, saying the story is “not true.”
“Over the weekend, we were informed that Synnex, a third party provider, had been breached,” RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters said in a statement. “We immediately blocked all access from Synnex accounts to our cloud environment. Our team worked with Microsoft to conduct a review of our systems and after a thorough investigation, no RNC data was accessed. We will continue to work with Microsoft as well as federal law enforcement officials on […]
