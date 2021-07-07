AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File Yesterday there was a holier than thou editorial in the New York Times insulting groups trying to work through their elected representatives to prohibit the teaching of critical theories as normative in K-12 classrooms. There are three problems with the authors’ assessment. First, it was dishonest in its presentation of what parents and legislators call for when authoring legislation prohibiting critical theories in the classroom. The authors allege: Tennessee House Bill SB 0623, for example, bans any teaching that could lead an individual to “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or another form of psychological distress solely […]

Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker