White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has revealed a terrifying prospect for the administration to handle those people who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations and that is door-to-door visits.

Psaki announced on Monday that the administration has a plan to go “door-to-door” to convince people to get their vaccines.

“After the president is briefed by his Covid-19 response team this afternoon, he will speak to the American people about the strong progress the country has made in recovery, because of its robust vaccination campaign,” she said.