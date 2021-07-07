White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has revealed a terrifying prospect for the administration to handle those people who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations and that is door-to-door visits.
Psaki announced on Monday that the administration has a plan to go “door-to-door” to convince people to get their vaccines.
“After the president is briefed by his Covid-19 response team this afternoon, he will speak to the American people about the strong progress the country has made in recovery, because of its robust vaccination campaign,” she said.
Read the rest of this story here: conservativebrief.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker