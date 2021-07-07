The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) has for a long time funded mulitple abortionist experiments under various umbrellas. Per Live Action , “their gruesome experiments [involve] fetal tissue and body parts, including recent experiments involving humanized mice , as well as the egregiously inhumane second-trimester abortions which supply those fetal parts.

UCSF reportedly receives millions of taxpayer dollars to conduct these trials.

In a recent exposé by Pro-Life San Francisco , an organization that has long protested UCSF and other similar organizations, multiple logs exposing various procedures were shown, with requests created under the California Public Records Act reamining unasnwered.A […]