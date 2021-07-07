Sara Carter reporting for Fox News host Sean Hannity from Alexandria, Virginia. By Jenny Goldsberry

Sara Carter appeared on Sean Hannity Tuesday night to ask people on the streets of Alexandria, Virginia what the American flag means to them. Even though Independence day ended, every street corner still displayed the American flag.

Hannity played clips and read tweets from Democratic leftists like Rep. Maxine Waters, squad member Rep. Cori Bush and others who trashed the American Flag, the Declaration of Independence and other American symbols during the July 4th weekend.“You didn’t hear that kind of divisive rhetoric,” Carter told Hannity. “They […]