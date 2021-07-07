Back in February 2021, President Trump said at CPAC, “We must have Voter ID.”

His comment underscores the ideological difference between Republicans and Democrats where Voter ID is concerned. Republicans see it as an issue of integrity whereas Democrats see it as an issue of justice. I think these two quotes say it best.

Hans von Spakovsky of “The Heritage Foundation” supports Voter ID and he said this…

“Those states [that have implemented voter ID laws] understand that the United States has an unfortunate history of voter fraud and that requiring individuals to authenticate their identity at the polls is a fundamental and necessary component of ensuring the integrity of the election process.

Every individual who is eligible to vote should have the opportunity to do so. It is equally important, however, that the votes of eligible voters are not stolen or diluted by a fraudulent or bogus vote cast by an ineligible or imaginary voter. The evidence from academic studies and actual turnout in elections is also overwhelming that—contrary to the shrill claims of opponents—voter ID does not depress the turnout of voters, including minority, poor, and elderly voters.”

Conversely, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) opposes Voter ID with the rationale posted on their “Oppose Voter ID Legislation- Fact Sheet” which argues…

“Voter ID laws deprive many voters of their right to vote, reduce participation, and stand in direct opposition to our country’s trend of including more Americans in the democratic process. Many Americans do not have one of the forms of identification states acceptable for voting. These voters are disproportionately low-income, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Such voters more frequently have difficulty obtaining ID, because they cannot afford or cannot obtain the underlying documents that are a prerequisite to obtaining government-issued photo ID card.”

For the record, I very much support Voter ID laws. In fact, I made a video about it. Click here to watch it.

But, I digress. I pointed out all the above because I wanted to point out an interesting development in the Voter ID debate that has happened recently. To understand the profundity, its important to consider past events.

2005

Take into consideration what The Washington Post published on November 17, 2005…

The Georgia voter ID program has been the subject of fierce partisan debate since it was approved by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature in March. The plan was blocked on constitutional grounds in October by a U.S. District Court judge, who compared the measure to a Jim Crow-era poll tax. A three-judge appellate panel, made up of one Democratic and two Republican appointees, upheld the lower court’s injunction.

The program requires voters to obtain one of six forms of photo identification before going to the polls, as opposed to 17 types of identification currently allowed. Those without a driver’s license or other photo identification are required to obtain a special digital identification card, which would cost $20 for five years and could be obtained from motor vehicle offices in only 59 of the state’s 159 counties.

Proponents said the measure was needed to combat voter fraud, but opponents charged that Republicans were trying to keep black voters, who tend to vote Democratic, away from the polls.

2011

Another article I want to point to is this 2011 article from CNSNews which I now quote…

Representative Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) said that voter ID laws were “reminiscent” of racist Jim Crow laws that were enacted to keep blacks from voting.

“Given the disproportionate impact the voter suppression laws will have on African American voters, these laws are reminiscent of the poll taxes used in the Jim Crow South,” Rep. Cleaver said.

Cleaver further said that the recent proliferation of voter ID laws was “turning back the clock” on race relations and discrimination.

“This is turning back the clock, reawakening ugly periods in our country’s history where discrimination was commonplace, and the right to vote was only given to a select few,” he said.

Many states have introduced or enacted voter identification laws, which mandate that voters show photo ID prior to voting. Other states have moved to restrict early voting or to require tougher certification for voters registered by activist groups.

Congresswoman Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) said that these efforts amounted to discrimination “by design,” adding that states that had tried to strengthen the integrity of their elections were actively trying to keep minorities and the elderly from voting.

2021

On March 25, 2021, President Joe Biden spoke out about Republicans working to pass bills that would restrict voting rights. Biden called it “un-American,” makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle and said he will do everything in his power to prevent that legislation from passing. Click here to see for yourself.

On March 24, 2021, BreitBrat reported the following…

Speaking to his colleagues during the hearing, Schumer blasted Republican state legislatures, such as Georgia’s, for pursuing basic election integrity measures, calling it “infuriating” and accusing Republicans of being “afraid” of democracy and trying to prevent people from voting.

“Some of these voter suppression laws in Georgia and other Republican states smack of Jim Crow rearing its ugly head once again. It is 160 years since the 13, 14, and 15th amendments abolished slavery, and Jim Crow stills seems to be with us,” the New York progressive said.

Okay, okay… Voter ID = Jim Crow. I got it.

I could list more instances of Democrat politicians denouncing the vile creature which is Voter ID. The practice has been going on since (at least) 2005. This is why I found a recent turn of events so perplexing. What am I referring to? Stacy Abrams has come out in support of Voter ID and moreover, has said that no one has ever objected to Voter ID. It was all a Republican lie. (Wow!) Click here to see it for yourself.

Democrat Stacey Abrams suddenly supports voter ID. pic.twitter.com/uMpM5bVHUe — GOP (@GOP) June 20, 2021

And to be fair, she is not the only Democrat suddenly embracing the Voter ID concept. Democrat Senator Warnock has also flip flopped on the issue. Click here for a video to see Warnock’s stance today verses what he said earlier this year, calling Voter ID, “Jim Crow in new clothes.”

So, why all the flip flops? Survey data.

I have a theory. The 2022 elections are looming closer every day, most Americans are supporting election audits and the American people are overwhelmingly in favor of Voter ID. The old go-to of “vote for us because the racists want to suppress your vote” is not resonating with the public anymore. Want proof? Here is a quote from Rasmussen Reports.

As the U.S. Senate considers legislation that would revamp America’s election laws, voters still overwhelmingly support laws requiring that voters show identification before casting a ballot.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 75% of Likely U.S. Voters believe voters should be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote. Only 21% are opposed to such a requirement.

And according to Politico…

On another major Democratic/White House initiative, voting rights, 81% of registered voters support showing proof of identification in order to vote in an election, including 72% of Democrats, 77% of independents and 92% of Republicans.

And according to the Associated Press…

Voter identification requirements are supported by 72% of the public.

Along with that bit of joy, add to the mix H.R.1 (a piece of legislation I most certainly opposed) and how it was defeated in the Senate. (Hallelujah!)

"For the People Act" is really "For the Fraudsters Act."#HR1 codifies election fraud and abuse! ➡️Universal mail-in ballots

➡️No voter ID

➡️Ballots harvesting

➡️Taxpayer financed campaigns

➡️Strips states rights Elections should be 1 legal vote cast, 1 legal vote counted! pic.twitter.com/xiuhqGi5zD — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) March 2, 2021

Will Democrats admit defeat on this?

So, the Democrats lost this round in making Voter ID illegal. Does this mean that after so many years of resisting Voter ID laws (decades, really) that their efforts will stop entirely? I sincerely doubt it. Most likely, they will try again with a new campaign, under a new name. After all, controlling language is a strength of the left. Without a doubt, new efforts will launch soon. I predict some time between now and the next election.

