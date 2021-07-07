Getty Images/Handout Actor Dean Cain, famed for playing Superman in the TV series “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” went on Fox & Friends on Monday to rip the new woke incarnation of Marvel Comics’ Captain America, blasting, “ I am so tired of all of this wokeness and anti-Americanism.”
“I believe the pendulum will swing back to openly appreciating American values, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights,” he added.
As The Daily Wire reported Tuesday of what Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America from the new comic, states of the American Dream: Here’s the thing about a […]
