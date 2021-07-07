Less than three hours after Banat, 42, was taken into custody, the PA announced that he had “died after his health deteriorated during the arrest.”
Banat’s family has called for a neutral international committee to investigate….
The Palestinian government, which is responsible for the killing of Banat and assaults on journalists, political activists, and social media users, is now supposedly trying to beautify its image by joining a UN treaty against torture. If the PA were really serious about human rights, it would stop arresting, torturing, harassing and intimidating its critics and political rivals. The PA […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.gatestoneinstitute.org
JD Rucker – EIC
