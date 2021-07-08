Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Breaking news, ladies and gentlemen, all four of the Teletubbies have been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

The official Twitter account for the Teletubbies announced on Wednesday, July 7 that Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po are all vaxxed up! “We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer. Who’s ready to come out & play?” reads the caption to the […]