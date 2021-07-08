Election integrity won a pivotal battle last week after an attempt by Democrats to hijack the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA) for partisan reasons failed. Brnovich v. DNC laid the foundation to restore Americans’ confidence in their elections so that everywhere in this nation it can be easy to vote, but hard to cheat. A ‘New Birth of Freedom’

Decades ago, there was rampant voter suppression of black citizens in certain parts of the country. Although America fought a Civil War in which over a half million citizens gave what Abraham Lincoln called “the last full measure of […]